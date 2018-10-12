Defendant lunges for officer’s gun in Oregon courtroom

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Video shows a dramatic Oregon courtroom scuffle in which a defendant lunges for a police officer’s gun.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a judge had denied a request by deputies to restrain 27-year-old Scott Lemmon in court Wednesday.

In the video, Lemmon stands up and grabs for a gun worn by a Newport police officer sitting at a table nearby.

The officer turned away and a courthouse deputy tackled Lemmon to the floor.

Lemmon was on trial for robbery and other charges and was later convicted. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says he could face new charges.

His defense attorney, Brian Gardner, did not return a request for comment Friday.