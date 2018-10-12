China says in ‘communication’ amid report of Trump-Xi meet

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is in communication with the United States amid reports of a planned meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump next month following a dive in the U.S. stock market blamed partly on a growing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang offered no specifics Friday, saying only that China had noted the reports and maintains “communication on dialogues and exchanges at all levels” with the U.S.

The reported meeting would take place during the G-20 summit in Argentina in late November.

The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post both cited White House sources as saying Trump has decided to proceed with the meeting with Xi.