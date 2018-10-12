34 die in Uganda mudslides triggered by heavy rains

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Ugandan Red Cross says at least 34 people have died in mudslides triggered by torrential rains in a mountainous area of eastern Uganda that is prone to such disasters.

Red Cross spokeswoman Irene Nakasiita said Friday that more victims are likely to be discovered when rescue reams access all the affected areas in the foothills of Mountain Elgon.

She said people were killed by boulders and chunks of mud rolling down hills following a sustained period of heavy rains Thursday afternoon in the district of Bududa.

In March 2010 at least 100 people died in similar mudslides in Bududa.

Efforts by Uganda’s government over the years to relocate people have not succeeded.