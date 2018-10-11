Turkey steps up pressure on Saudi Arabia over missing writer

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is increasing his pressure on Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a visit last week to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdogan is quoted by Turkish media on Thursday as telling journalists flying with him from Hungary that “we cannot remain silent to such an incident.”

He also expressed new skepticism over Saudi claims that Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed on Oct. 2, then disappeared.

Erdogan says: “If a bird flew, if a mosquito appeared, these systems would catch them and (I believe) they would have the most advanced of systems.”

Turkish officials say they believe Khashoggi was killed by the Saudis, without offering evidence to the allegations. The kingdom denies it but has offered no evidence to support its claims.