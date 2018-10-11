Senate confirms 15 more judges, wrapping up a GOP priority

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed 15 more judges, all but wrapping up its pre-election session with a big finish days after Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Clearing the judicial nominees provided a signature walk-off for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has focused on reshaping the judiciary with more conservative judges.

While many of the judges were approved with bipartisan support, almost half were confirmed on mostly party-line votes. Democratic opponents and their allies swiftly objected to some of the nominees, in large part over views aligned with stricter abortion access.

Republicans have seen a bump in polling since Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Control of Congress is at stake this fall as Republicans fight to keep their majority hold on the House and Senate.