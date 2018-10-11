FBI reassigns personnel in Asia amid misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has reassigned several employees based in Asia amid allegations of misconduct.

The agency released a statement in response to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday that the Justice Department’s inspector general was investigating allegations against FBI employees in some half a dozen cities, including locations in East and Southeast Asia.

Details of the allegations were unclear. The Journal report cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The FBI says, “Upon learning of these allegations of misconduct, action was taken to reassign certain personnel to non-operational roles while the allegations are reviewed.”

The statement issued late Thursday says, “All FBI employees are held to the highest standards of conduct, and allegations against any employee are taken very seriously.”