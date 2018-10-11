Chelsea chairman says inequalities are not bad for soccer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck says big teams should not be forced to join the “great unwashed,” railing against attempts to make soccer more equal.

UEFA has been exploring introducing regulations to improve the competitive balance to close the divide between clubs.

But Buck says he is not “in favor of dumbing down the large clubs in order to make all clubs the great unwashed.”

Chelsea was able to become a power in Europe after the 2003 takeover by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich led to heavy investment on players before Financial Fair Play rules were introduced by UEFA to curb such lavish spending.

Addressing the Leaders Sports Business Summit at Chelsea’s London stadium, Buck says “clubs have to seek their natural position in the football order,” adding, “I don’t think we should assume that because every club is not equal it’s bad.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports