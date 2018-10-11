BIG 3: Hurricane Michael Downgraded, STL Ivy League HS & Mowing Accidents

1. The Florida Panhandle is recovering after Hurricane Michael made landfall as an intense Category 4 Storm.

Aerial view of catastrophic damage to Mexico Beach, Florida. The town took a direct hit by Hurricane #Michael on Wednesday. A devastating category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. Nearly a category 5. pic.twitter.com/VaVBLmum0W — Zach Covey (@ZachWPDE) October 11, 2018

2. John Burroughs School has sent more students to Harvard, Princeton and MIT from 2015 to 2017 than any other school in the state of Missouri.

These St. Louis-area high schools sent the most grads to Harvard, Princeton and MIT https://t.co/ngHlSQyOm1 pic.twitter.com/zytT253Igl — KSDK News (@ksdknews) October 11, 2018

3. A study out of Johns Hopkins Medical School shows more than 50-thousand people were injured mowing lawns during an eight-year period ending in 2013.

Injuries from Lawn Mowing Increase Nationwide – 2007 – News Releases – News – Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health https://t.co/3O37fOmjDV pic.twitter.com/K7XA2rShcQ — Richard Spencer (@RS_Garden_Care) September 11, 2018