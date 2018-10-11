Open
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Hurricane Michael Downgraded, STL Ivy League HS & Mowing Accidents

BIG 3: Hurricane Michael Downgraded, STL Ivy League HS & Mowing Accidents

1. The Florida Panhandle is recovering after Hurricane Michael made landfall as an intense Category 4 Storm.

2. John Burroughs School has sent more students to Harvard, Princeton and MIT from 2015 to 2017 than any other school in the state of Missouri.

3. A study out of Johns Hopkins Medical School shows more than 50-thousand people were injured mowing lawns during an eight-year period ending in 2013.

