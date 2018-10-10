The Latest: Turkish paper publishes photos of Saudi ‘squad’

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of a Saudi journalist who went missing after visiting his country’s consulate in Istanbul (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A pro-government Turkish newspaper has published the names and photographs of 15 Saudi nationals who allegedly arrived in Istanbul on board two private jets the day journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing.

Turkish officials have said they believe the Saudi writer and government critic was killed inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul after he visited the mission to obtain a document required to marry his Turkish fiancee. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

Sabah newspaper, which is close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday revealed the identities of what it called a “mysterious” 15-member “assassination squad” who were allegedly involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance.

The paper printed pictures of the 15 Saudi nationals that appeared to be taken by security cameras during police control at an airport.

Sabah revealed the times the Saudi nationals arrived and left Istanbul. They checked into two hotels in Istanbul, the paper said.

___

7 a.m.

The fiancée of a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post is asking President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to “help shed light” on his disappearance.

In a column published Wednesday by the Post, Hatice Cengiz wrote: “I also urge Saudi Arabia, especially King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to show the same level of sensitivity and release CCTV footage from the consulate.”

Writer Jamal Khashoggi, who had written critically about Prince Mohammed and the kingdom, vanished Oct. 2 while on a trip to the consulate to get paperwork so he could be married to Cengiz.

Turkish officials say they fear Khashoggi was killed, an allegation dismissed as “baseless” by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey said Tuesday it would search the Saudi Consulate. Saudi officials haven’t acknowledged that.