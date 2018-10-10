Michael offers exposure, and risk, to Gillum in gov’s race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Crisis is often seen as a test of leadership for elected officials. Hurricane Michael whirled into the Florida governor’s race days before it came ashore, and one of the beneficiaries could be Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee.

The system slammed into the Panhandle on Wednesday as the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.

In the days before Michael hit, Gillum seemed to blanket the national airwaves urging residents to seek shelter and take the massive storm seriously.

Gillum made repeat appearances on the Weather Channel and CNN. The broadcasts gave him substantial exposure less than a month before his Nov. 6 showdown against Republican Ron DeSantis. But the appearances also carry risks if the hurricane is particularly damaging.