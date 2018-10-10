Thursday, October 11, 2018
AP Top Political News at 1:33 a.m. EDT
2018-10-10
Donnelly family business uses import practice he criticizes
Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats
Postal Service proposes 5 cent increase to first-class stamp
US increases pressure on Saudis over writer’s disappearance
McConnell to AP: Gender gap hurts GOP but Kavanaugh helps
Tennessee Senate candidates exchange barbs in final debate
Senate vote on health care likely fodder for both parties
Michael offers exposure, and risk, to Gillum in gov’s race