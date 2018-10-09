Kansas GOP congressman’s ad has softer tone on immigration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder has launched a new television ad with a testimonial from the widow of an Indian engineer murdered in a Kansas City-area bar.

The 30-second spot that began Tuesday features Sunayana Dumala praising Yoder for the Republican’s efforts to help her remain in the U.S. after her husband’s death last year.

The ad is airing with the four-term congressman locked in a tough race against Democrat Sharice Davids.

Yoder received President Donald Trump’s full endorsement in July. His new ad began three days after Trump had a campaign rally in Topeka in a neighboring district that Yoder didn’t attend.

Washburn University of Topeka political scientist Bob Beatty said many anti-Trump voters view him as “anti-immigrant.” Beatty said the ad allows Yoder to distance himself from Trump.