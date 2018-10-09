Fiancée asks Trump to help Post’s missing Saudi contributor

ISTANBUL (AP) — The fiancée of a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post is asking President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to “help shed light” on his disappearance.

In a column published Wednesday by the Post, Hatice Cengiz wrote: “I also urge Saudi Arabia, especially King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to show the same level of sensitivity and release CCTV footage from the consulate.”

Writer Jamal Khashoggi, who had written critically about Prince Mohammed and the kingdom, vanished Oct. 2 while on a trip to the consulate to get paperwork so he could be married to Cengiz.

Turkish officials say they fear Khashoggi was killed, an allegation dismissed as “baseless” by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey said Tuesday it would search the Saudi Consulate. Saudi officials haven’t acknowledged that.