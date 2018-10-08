Trump posts losses at another Scottish golf resort

NEW YORK (AP) — A second Scottish golf resort owned by President Donald Trump is posting losses as his company faces a struggling economy and a backlash about his divisive comments and a struggling local economy.

A report from Britain’s Companies House shows that Trump’s golf resort near Aberdeen on the North Sea lost 1.3 million pounds last year ($1.6 million at current exchange rates), adding to a string of recent annual losses. The resort also took in slightly less revenue than the previous year.

The report comes days after Trump’s Turnberry resort on the Irish Sea posted millions of losses, too.

Trump’s company blamed its Aberdeen troubles on a dip in the local economy, but it has struggled there for years as regulators and local homeowners have objected to its development plans.