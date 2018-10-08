Open
Close
Monday, October 8, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » October orbit: Astros advance with 11-3 win, sweep Indians

October orbit: Astros advance with 11-3 win, sweep Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Houston Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the second straight year, completing a division-round sweep of Cleveland on Monday with an 11-3 win in Game 3 helped by two key throwing errors from Indians reliever Trevor Bauer.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double off Bauer on a shoulder-high pitch as the Astros scored three runs in the seventh inning and closed a series that figured to be much more competitive.

George Springer homered twice, Carlos Correa hit three-run homer and Houston’s bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the defending champion Astros moved closer to reaching their second straight World Series.

The Astros are orbiting in October again, and next play Boston or the New York Yankees.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.