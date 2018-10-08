Bud and Broadway are looking for St. Louis’ Hottest Firefighter! To enter the firefighter in your life join the group and post a pic…it’s that easy. There are a couple of weeks of voting and the winner will be announced October 26th.
Bud and Broadway are looking for St. Louis’ Hottest Firefighter! To enter the firefighter in your life join the group and post a pic…it’s that easy. There are a couple of weeks of voting and the winner will be announced October 26th.
Tagged with: bud and broadway firefighter fireman hottest New Country 92.3 FM