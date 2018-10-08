Bulgarian police probe killing of Bulgarian TV journalist

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian police are investigating the rape and slaying of a television reporter and presenter whose body was dumped near the Danube River.

Authorities discovered the body of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova in the town of Ruse, northern Bulgaria, on Saturday.

Police said she had been brutally beaten, raped and strangled. Her body was found in a park near the river.

Interior minister Mladen Marinov said Monday there was no evidence to suggest the killing was linked to Marinova’s work. “It is about rape and murder,” he said.

Bulgarian police, however, say they are working on all possible scenarios, examining possible links to both her personal and professional life.

Marinova was a director of a small local TV station and presenter of two investigative programs.