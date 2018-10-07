Talk of the Town – LifeWaters And Dogs On Duty



LifeWaters Scuba program is designed to help improve the lives of our disabled Veterans by offering discover scuba and scuba certifications through Scuba Diving International (SDI) (Scubility Program) as part of recreational water therapy. The program is run by dedicated staff volunteers to include SCI therapists, doctors, nurses, veterans and civilians who are passionate about helping any disabled veteran learn scuba diving.

Dogs On Duty is a registered 501(3)c whose mission is to provide support for working and service dogs. Many of these dogs are owned and handled by individuals who have no means of fundraising when emergencies occur. They give their time and effort to help others who need their services. Dogs On Duty assists with providing training, equipment and funds for these teams. In addition, Dogs On Duty educates the public on the different types of working canines. We also offer opportunities to support these animals. Finally, Dogs On Duty is training our very own service dog, Reba.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

