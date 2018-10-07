Cameroon votes as separatists pose a threat; Biya win likely

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Polls are opening in Cameroon as Africa’s oldest leader is widely expected to win another term, while separatists threaten to disrupt the election and many people who have fled the unrest are unable to vote.

President Paul Biya has held office since 1982 and vows to end the crisis. The fractured opposition has been unable to rally behind a strong challenger to the 85-year-old leader.

A victory likely would come with a weakened mandate for Biya as many residents of the troubled English-speaking Southwest and Northwest regions have fled elsewhere. By law, voters can only cast a ballot in the community where they are registered.

Cameroon’s government has said that anyone who tries to organize chaos on election day “risks being disagreeably surprised.”