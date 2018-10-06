The Latest: Spain’s king calls late opera singer ‘a legend’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the death of opera singer Montserrat Caballe (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

King Felipe VI has expressed his condolences for the death of Montserrat Caballe, calling the Spanish opera singer “a legend of universal culture.”

The king’s official Twitter account said that Caballe was “the great lady of opera, legend of universal culture, the best of the best.”

The tweet adds that “her personality and unequaled voice will accompany us forever.”

Caballe died in a Barcelona hospital on Saturday at age 85.

___

9:30 a.m.

Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85.

Hospital Sant Pau spokesman Abraham del Moral confirmed her death early Saturday to The Associated Press. Del Moral says that Caballe’s family requested the cause of death not be released while saying that she had been in the hospital since September.

Spanish media said that Caballe entered the Barcelona hospital in September because of a gall bladder problem.

Born into a working class family in Barcelona, Caballe unveiled her musical talents early, singing Bach cantatas at the age of 7.

In her almost unlimited repertoire, she starred in 90 opera roles with nearly 4,000 stage performances.