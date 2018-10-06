Open
Gonzalez, Bregman lift Astros over Indians for 2-0 ALDS lead

HOUSTON (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez hit a go-ahead, two-run double, Alex Bregman homered for the second straight day and the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 3-1 Saturday to take a 2-0 AL Division Series lead.

Francisco Lindor put Cleveland ahead with a third-inning homer off winner Gerrit Cole, but Gonzalez gave the Astros the lead in the sixth with the third of his four hits, an opposite-field double to right off usually reliable reliever Andrew Miller.

Bregman homered against Trevor Bauer in the seventh, and the World Series champions moved within a win of a second straight trip to the AL Championship Series.

Dallas Keuchel starts for the Astros when the series resumes Monday in Cleveland. Mike Clevinger is scheduled to pitch for the Indians.

