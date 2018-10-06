Democrat Booker, fresh from Kavanaugh vote, makes Iowa debut

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is making his national debut as a Democratic presidential prospect by headlining the Iowa Democratic Party’s marquee fall fundraiser.

Fresh from Saturday’s Senate confirmation vote on Brett Kavanaugh, Booker is visiting the early presidential testing ground as he weighs a campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Booker’s scheduled speech to more than 1,000 of Iowa’s most influential party activists is not just a seminal moment for the 49-year-old former mayor of Newark.

He is also the party’s first bigger name to make his foray in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, where so far lesser-known, would-be candidates have been working to get a head start.