Brandt Snedeker leads PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Brandt Snedeker birdied the final three holes Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open.

Snedeker finished with a 3-under 69 to get to 16-under 200 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. He won the Wyndham Championship in August, opening with a 59 en route to his ninth PGA Tour title.

Kevin Tway was second after a 68.

Sungjae Im (69) was 12 under, and Bill Haas (67) followed at 11 under.

Phil Mickelson, tied for second entering the round, had a 74 to drop into a tie for 15th at 8 under.

Fred Couples also was 8 under after a 70 in his final regular PGA Tour start. The 59-year-old Hall of Famer played the first two rounds with Snedeker, shooting a 65 on Friday.