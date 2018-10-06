Aid pours in to Indonesian region hit by quake, tsunami

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Aid continued is continuing to pour into hard-hit areas of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, which has been rattled by some 450 aftershocks since an earthquake and tsunami struck just over a week ago.

A military transport plane from Japan arrived in the city of Palu on Saturday carrying emergency relief, including food and medicine. Meanwhile, commercial flights to the airport have partially resumed with two to three flights per day.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho posted a graphic on his Twitter account showing around 450 aftershocks being recorded in the area since the Sept. 28 quake, but they have decreased in frequency and intensity.

More than 70,000 people have been left homeless from the disaster and 1,571 people have been confirmed dead. Many more remain missing.