JingleFest’s Kane Brown Releases Lyric Video For ‘Short Skirt Weather’

There’s something about a lyric video that I love. A lot of times I feel like it could be the creativity that goes into them, and Kane Brown‘s newest addition to that style is “Short Skirt Weather”, where we get more of the silly side from it. If you can imagine something out of a Barbie and Ken movie you’re on the right track already. It includes car driving, boating, pool hanging, and tons of fun having dolls! What’s not to love really? Even a Kane Brown doll makes an appearance in a hoodie singing on stage.

