Collins and Murkowski offer contrast on Kavanaugh vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — They’re longtime friends, but Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins displayed vastly different styles Friday as they reached opposite conclusions on the crucial question of whether to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Murkowski, in her fourth term representing Alaska, quietly uttered a single word — no — as she turned against her party’s nominee following weeks of public indecision.

Collins, in her fourth term representing Maine, spoke on the Senate floor for 45 minutes to explain in detail her decision to support Kavanaugh.

Collins’s announcement proved decisive.

Minutes after she finished speaking, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he, too, would support Kavanaugh.

That ensured at least 51 votes for President Donald Trump’s nominee to the high court.