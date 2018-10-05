Open
Saturday, October 6, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

Sale strong, ‘pen shaky as Red Sox beat Yankees 5-4 in ALDS

Kershaw allows 2 hits, Dodgers blank Braves 3-0 for 2-0 lead

Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS

Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener

Sponsor downplays Ronaldo on website; Juventus shares drop

Conor McGregor makes long-awaited cage return at UFC 229

Kevin Durant feels the love in NBA’s return to Seattle

Yanks CF Aaron Hicks leaves ALDS opener with tight hamstring

Week 6: A ranked Red River matchup, road test for Irish

Oklahoma and Texas both ranked adds to prefect fair setting

