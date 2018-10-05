10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. JUDGE’S FUTURE HANGS IN THE BALANCE

The Senate is poised to take a crucial vote Friday on whether to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court as key Republican senators remain undecided.

2. CONGOLESE DOCTOR AND FORMER ISLAMIC STATE GROUP CAPTIVE RECOGNIZED

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.”

3. MASS BURIALS WITH MANY MORE MISSING IN INDONESIA

The death toll from the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that spawned a tsunami has risen to 1,558, with scores more believed buried in deep mud and under debris of collapsed buildings and homes.

4. CHICAGO TRIAL OF POLICE OFFICER NEARS CONCLUSION

The jury has begun deliberations in the case of Jason Van Dyke, charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

5. GOP SEEN RIDING HIGH AMID KAVANAUGH FIRESTORM

The Republicans is threatening to erode Democrats’ enthusiasm advantage as the fiery debate over his Supreme Court nominee enters its final phase.

6. SUSPECTED GUNMAN WAS COMPETITIVE SHOOTER

A 74-year-old man accused of shooting seven South Carolina law enforcement officers, killing one, is a Vietnam veteran and disbarred attorney who used his marksmanship to hold officers back as their comrades lay bleeding on the ground.

7. IDENTITY OF WHITE HOUSE CRITIC STILL A MYSTERY

One month ago, an unidentified Trump administration official set off a firestorm by claiming in an opinion piece to be part of a secret “resistance” force out to undermine parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

8. WHO BOUGHT $5 BILLION WORTH OF ARMS

With Vladimir Putin there to ink the deal, India purchases the Russian S-400 air defense system despite a looming threat of US sanctions.

9. IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S YOUR CAR

Toyota Motor Corp. says it has issued a recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles around the world, including 807,000 in the U.S., for potential problems with stalling.

10. DISGRACED CHAMP’S NEMESIS LAUNCHING OWN SQUAD

Floyd Landis is using money he earned by taking down Lance Armstrong to start his own cycling team.