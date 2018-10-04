Who sees it? Senators, staff to have access to FBI report

WASHINGTON (AP) — All 100 senators, and a handful of Senate staff, will be able to read the FBI’s new report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But it’s unclear if the public will see it.

Background checks are routine in a nominee’s vetting process and are generally delivered to the Senate without much fanfare. This background check is different, requested by a trio of senators who are undecided on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

It’s expected that many senators will want to read or be briefed on the supplemental background check. To guard the sensitive information, the FBI’s report is expected to be held in a secure room normally reserved only for classified matters.