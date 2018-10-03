White House midterm message: Embrace Trump or start packing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has a message for vulnerable House Republicans tiptoeing around President Donald Trump: Get on board or start packing.

The warning comes in a memo from White House political director Bill Stepien. He argues that GOP candidates who are trying to distance themselves from the president are only doing themselves harm in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo, which serves as a response to a grim White House briefing by pollsters for the Republican National Committee last month.

Midterm elections are traditionally difficult for the parties of incumbent presidents, and this year is proving to be no exception. The GOP is facing down considerable Democratic enthusiasm as it looks to retain control of the House and Senate.