Texas man’s shooting by police overshadowed despite momentum

DALLAS (AP) — For Dallas-area residents, the Sept. 1 killing of O’Shae Terry in Arlington brought to mind the shooting of Jordan Edwards in another Texas city last year.

The 24-year-old Terry died after a police officer fired into his moving SUV. The 15-year-old Edwards was killed when an officer shot into a car leaving a Balch Springs house party.

Five days after Terry’s shooting, police released footage and the case was starting to gain momentum. But hours after the video images made headlines, attention was already turning to the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean who was gunned down in his home by an officer who said she mistook his apartment for hers.

Terry’s mother, Sherley Woods, says his death and Jean’s are similar because officers killed them “for no reason.”