Pence set to accuse China of trying to undermine Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to give a speech accusing China of trying to undermine President Donald Trump.

According to excerpts of prepared remarks from his office, Pence will say Thursday at the Hudson Institute that China is using its power in “more proactive and coercive ways to interfere in the domestic policies and politics of the United States.”

He plans to say: “China wants a different American President.”

Pence’s speech comes a week after Trump publicly accused China during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council of interfering in American elections.

U.S. intelligence agencies say they have yet to detect attempted interference in 2018 to the same degree as Russia is alleged to have acted in 2016.