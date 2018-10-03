Kavanaugh had the edge over his accuser in TV audience size

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has the edge over accuser Christine Blasey Ford in television audience size.

The Nielsen company says the audience for Kavanaugh’s testimony during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at 5 p.m. was 35 percent higher than it was for Ford just before lunchtime. Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and he angrily denied it.

The hearing was carried live on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and CNN.

Part of the difference can be attributed to viewing habits, since more people are generally wathching TV in the late afternoon than the morning.

Kavanaugh’s biggest advantage came on Fox News Channel.