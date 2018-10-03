Indonesia disaster survivors search debris for food, drinks

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Desperate people in the hard-hit Indonesian city of Palu are searching for anything edible in the shell of a warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded.

Clamoring over the reeking pile or staking out a patch of territory, the people pulled out small cartons of milk, soft drinks, rice, sweets and painkillers. One man digging out packets of biscuits had half submerged himself in the mess.

They came from devastated neighborhoods and elsewhere in Palu, which was hit by a magnitude 7.5 quake and powerful tsunami on Friday. They were young and old, middle class and poor, university students and sullen young men.

Officials say over 1,200 people were killed in the twin tragedies that hit Palu and surrounding areas of Sulawesi island. The death toll is expected to rise.