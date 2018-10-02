Shoot A Text To Tim McGraw And He’ll Text You Back (Kind Of)

Tim McGraw‘s been acting kinda bizarre on social media lately. Well, cryptic is probably a better term, but one thing is for sure, he has our attention. First, it was his “I Need Jesus Or I Need Whiskey”, then yesterday he put up this phone number: 615-205-5687 and captioned it, “I’ll text you back.” Making it clear this isn’t one of those instances where his buddies put the number up as a prank.

Turns out it’s just one of his ways of getting the “cool things” out to us, keeping us in the loop so to speak. You could’ve guessed it’s not his personal number, instead part of an automated service that sometimes comes with a full mailbox since so many are calling it. But you’ll get this response regardless. “Hey it’s Tim, this is an autotext to let you know I got your text, everything else will be coming directly from me or my team. I’ve got some pretty cool things happening this week, so make sure you add yourself to my phone to stay in touch.”

We’ve stored it because now he has us curious what he’s promoting.

I need Jesus or I need whiskey — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 28, 2018

I’ll text you back 🙂 615-205-5687 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 1, 2018

