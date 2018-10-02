Secret Service says a suspicious envelope was sent to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service is confirming that a suspicious envelope was sent to President Donald Trump.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the Secret Service says the envelope addressed to Trump was not received at the White House, nor did it ever enter the White House. The agency did not speak to the contents of the envelope or where it was received on Monday.

The White House had no comment.

Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility are investigating two envelopes suspected of containing a poison, ricin, made from castor beans. Officials say those letters received Monday were addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson. They were turned over to the FBI for further analysis.