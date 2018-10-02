Mueller shedding more attorneys in Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller is shedding more attorneys.

Two prosecutors detailed to the Russia investigation are returning to their duties in other parts of the Justice Department. The moves come after two other attorneys left the team over the summer.

They are the latest signs that Mueller’s team is wrapping up parts of his investigation and focusing his efforts on only the most important remaining strands, including an active grand jury probe of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr says prosecutor Brandon Van Grack has already returned to the Justice Department’s national security division. He says prosecutor Kyle Freeny will end her detail to the special counsel later this month.

Van Grack and Freeny were on the teams prosecuting Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.