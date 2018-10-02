Leafs lose 2 goalies to waivers; Capitals claim Jaskin

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie depth is suddenly thin after losing Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard on waivers.

McElhinney was claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes, who shored up the position with projected starter Scott Darling set to miss a few weeks with an injury. McElhinney has a 62-71-13 career record in 10 NHL seasons split among six teams.

Pickard was claimed by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The losses leave Toronto with no experienced depth behind starter Frederik Andersen and backup Garret Sparks.

Two other players were claimed Tuesday, hours before NHL teams were required to set their 23-player rosters.

The Washington Capitals added St. Louis Blues forward Dmitrij Jaskin.

Jaskin was the odd-man out after the Blues restocked their forwards this offseason. Jaskin was St. Louis’ second-round pick in the 2011 draft and has 25 goals and 61 points in 266 games over six seasons.

The Buffalo Sabres claimed left wing Remi Elie from Dallas. The 23-year-old Elie was the Stars’ second-round pick in the 2013 draft. He had six goals and 14 points in his first full season last year, and overall has seven goals and 21 points in 90 career NHL games.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Gustav Olofsson was the only player placed on waivers.

