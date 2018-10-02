German government agrees to plan to cut diesel pollution

BERLIN (AP) — The German government backed plans Tuesday to help reduce pollution from diesel vehicles while easing the burden on consumers worried about costly upgrades.

The issue is complicated politically in a country in love with its cars and where diesels are favored by commuters and small businesses for their generally better efficiency and lower fuel costs.

At the same time the government doesn’t want to damage the country’s automobile industry — including manufacturers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW — by saddling it with too many upgrade costs.

Its hand has been forced, however, after several cities began instituting piecemeal bans on older diesels to comply with European Union clean air rules on nitrogen oxide levels.

Members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government met until the early morning hours of Tuesday to come up with the new measures and are expected to announce specifics later in the day.

According to a copy obtained by the dpa news agency, the plan calls for auto manufacturers to offer generous trade-in offers for older model diesels against new cars, or cleaner used vehicles.

When possible with newer diesel vehicles, consumers should have the option to upgrade the mechanical systems if there is an appropriate retrofit available. The plan envisions the car manufacturers footing the bill for the upgrades.

VW, Daimler and BMW told dpa they were waiting for the details to be announced before making a statement on the agreement, and there was a lingering question of how foreign carmakers could be forced into compliance.

French automaker Renault already announced on its website, however, that it would be offering up to 10,000 euros ($11,500) for German owners of its older diesel vehicles to trade them in for a new car.