Trump has sharp words for ABC’s Vega, CNN’s Collins

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s Cecilia Vega and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins are two new targets for President Donald Trump.

Both got some sharp pushback from the president at a Rose Garden event on Monday. Trump appeared to mishear Vega’s response when he remarked that she seemed shocked that he picked her to ask a question. The president said that Vega wasn’t thinking and that “you never do.”

Collins asked Trump if he would consider it disqualifying if Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was found to have lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Trump dodged the question, so she asked again. After he again didn’t answer, she tried a third time.

Trump said, “You’ve had enough,” and moved on to someone else.