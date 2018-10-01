Tips sought from public after car explosion that left 3 dead

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Autopsies are planned Monday on the bodies of three people found dead after a car explosion on a downtown street in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in what authorities called a “criminal incident” being probed by federal, state and local authorities.

Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim says three males were found dead after the 9:30 p.m. Saturday blast. He says he will probably be able to release the names after their identities are confirmed and their families notified.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation along with the FBI, state police, and city and county authorities. Officials say the perpetrator was likely killed and there is no ongoing threat.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help and are asking anyone with information to call the ATF.