The Latest: Gonzalez booed in LA after comments in column

The Latest on the Major League Baseball’s final day heading into the postseason (all times Eastern):

4:30 p.m.

Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez was booed when he came to the plate for the first time against the Dodgers in the NL West tiebreaker.

The crowd was reacting to Gonzalez’s comments in a column in the Denver Post on Monday in which he said he detests hearing “I Love L.A.,” a song that blares after every Dodgers home victory.

Gonzalez called it “that stupid song” and says he tries to run into the visiting clubhouse as fast as he can to avoid hearing it.

After Gonzalez struck out to end the second, the stadium organist played a snippet of Randy Newman’s ode to the city.

___

4:25 p.m.

Lorenzo Cain hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Christian Yelich collected three more hits and the Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central title by downing the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in a high-stakes tiebreaker game.

Milwaukee trailed Chicago by as many as five games in September, but it pushed the season to an extra day with a furious finish and then used its deep lineup and bullpen to outlast the playoff-tested Cubs. Orlando Arcia, batting in the eighth slot, had a career-high four hits, and Josh Hader closed out another dominant relief performance for the Brew Crew.

It’s the first NL Central title for Milwaukee since its previous postseason appearance in 2011. Cain and company will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs, beginning with Game 1 of their division series Thursday.

The Brewers’ eighth straight win also dumps Chicago into Tuesday night’s NL wild-card game. The Cubs will host the loser of Monday’s second tiebreaker between Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West title.

Jose Quintana pitched six-hit ball into the sixth inning and Anthony Rizzo homered, but Chicago’s bullpen faltered in the eighth. Daniel Murphy and Javier Baez had the only other hits for the Cubs.

___

1:52 p.m.

Christian Yelich strengthened his case for NL MVP when he slapped an RBI single back up the middle in the NL Central tiebreaker game, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 1-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs in the third inning.

Yelich also reached on an infield single in the first. Bidding for the Triple Crown, he now has 110 RBIs, just one behind Cubs star Javier Baez for the league lead.

The winner at Wrigley Field gets the division title and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The loser plays again Tuesday night, hosting the runner-up in the NL West in the wild-card game.

___

10:34 a.m.

Jhoulys Chacin will start the NL Central tiebreaker for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old Chacin is 15-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 34 starts. The right-hander pitched five innings of one-hit ball in a 2-1 victory at St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee plays the Chicago Cubs on Monday for the NL Central title. The winner at Wrigley Field gets a spot in the division series and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The loser plays again Tuesday night, hosting the runner-up in the NL West in the wild-card game.

The Brewers did not announce their starter until Monday morning.

Jose Quintana pitches for the Cubs. The left-hander is 6-2 with a 1.60 ERA in 10 starts against Milwaukee.

___

