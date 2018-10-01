Suicide bomb targets Italian army trainers in Somali capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital Monday.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the car bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle next to a military convoy near Somalia’s defense ministry compound, injuring several soldiers.

One civilian has also been killed in the powerful blast. Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the blast through its radio arm, Andalus.

There was no immediate comment from the European Union on the attack on its military convoy. The Italian military trainers were reportedly trainings members of the Somali army.