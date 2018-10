October 1st marks one year since a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 400 others. The Las Vegas strip is set to go dark tonight to mark the first anniversary and here at New Country 92.3 FM we will go silent at 12:05pm for 58 seconds to honor the 58 people who lost their lives.

