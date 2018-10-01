Haunted Headquarters

New Country 92.3 has you covered this Halloween! Looking for a spooky residence to experience? What about a new haunted house to take your friends to? Find that and more below!

According to the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, there are several haunted places to visit in the St. Louis Area. Some of them include the Belleville East High School, the Mounds Drive-In Theater, and the Lost Cholera Cemetery & Shepard School. To find out about why they are considered haunted and the crazy stories behind them, check out the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society’s full list here. Interested in joining the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society? Contact them here.

Eckert’s Family Farm in Belleville, IL is also hosting Haunted Hayrides every Friday and Saturday night (after the sun goes down) through October 30th. For more information, including admission prices, call 618-233-0513 x 0.

St. Louis is known for it’s crazy haunted houses! Here are a few you should checkout: The Abyss at Lemp Brewery, The Darkness, Creepyworld, and The Cobb Crematorium.

Did you know there’s such a thing as a haunted craft beer walk in Alton, IL? Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Haunted Odyssey have teamed up to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery brews. The walk will be offered October 5th, 12th. 19th, 26th, and November 2nd all starting at 8:30pm. Make your reservation here!

Need a place to take the kids for trick or treating? Here’s a great place to start! Want to add something to the list? Email us rcook@newcountry923.fm or add it to our Community Event Listings.

Yappy Howl-O-Ween – Hang out with fellow dog lovers for the Yappy Howl-O-Ween Pawty on Friday, October 19 at Eberwein Park! Be sure to dress up your dog because photos will be taken at the event between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Treats Unleashed will have a delicious treat truck available for our furry friends too! Call 636-812-9500 for additional information or to make reservations.

Fall Festival at West Hills Church – It’s that time of year again, and West Hills’ Fall Festival is BACK on Saturday, October 28th at 10am! This year it’s going to be better than ever, with hayrides, hay maze, pumpkin painting, games, and of course everyone’s favorite: the bounce house. And don’t forget free lunch and candy! More details here.

The Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Race – The Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Race is host to a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run – with a special Halloween twist on October 21st! This event attracts many of the region’s elite runners, along with thousands of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The Halloween fun starts with the Trick-or-Treat 5K! The 5K course will be lined with not only your usual water stops but also candy stops for you to trick or treat along the way! The 10K and half marathon courses have some added adventure as well! As you run through downtown St. Louis you will have to watch out for the Zombie Zone and you might even see the Ghostbusters in action! The fun doesn’t end when the race is over! Get your top of the line finisher’s medal, and head over to the Trick-or-Treat Village to fill up on candy and treats from local business and organizations. For the over-21 crowd, Michelob Ultra will be on site to help you enjoy a post race brew. Sign up here!

Halloween is a fun-filled night for all, but can turn rather quickly. If you are out and about on Halloween Night, please remember a few of these safety tips from The American Academy of Pediatrics.

Instead of masks, choose to use nontoxic face paint or make-up. Put a name tag with an emergency phone number somewhere on your child’s costume in case they get lost. Always walk facing traffic when crossing roads. Only trick or treat with a group. Never go solo. Do not use decorative contact lenses without a prescription from your eye doctor.

For more in-depth Halloween Safety Tips, please visit the American Academy of Pediatrics website here.