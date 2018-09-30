Tied division leaders all take leads in Game 162

The NL West and NL Central were on track for tiebreaker games when the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers all took leads in Game 162.

The Dodgers and Rockies were both at 90-71 entering Sunday, while the Cubs and Brewers were deadlocked at 94-67.

Any tiebreakers would be one-game matchups Monday. They would be played at Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium, if necessary.

Los Angeles led 14-0 at San Francisco in the fourth inning. Justin Turner, Manny Machado, Matt Kemp and Brian Dozier all had big hits.

Colorado was ahead 7-0 at home against Washington on homers by Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl. The Nationals scratched ace Max Scherzer in a game with no meaning for them and started rookie Erick Fedde.

Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead against visiting Detroit on Jesus Aguilar’s home run and RBI single.

After falling behind in the first, the Cubs took a 4-2 lead in the third when Ben Zobrist tripled in a run and scored on a wild pitch, Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double and Jason Heyward followed with a run-scoring single.

The NL West winner advances to a best-of-five Division Series against Atlanta starting Thursday, and the NL Central winner moves on to a Division Series against the winner of Tuesday’s wild card game — between the second-place teams in the West and Central.

