Talk of the Town – SLOCA & Feed My People



St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is committed to impacting ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors.

Feed My People was founded in 1982 by Carol and John DeGuire to meet the growing needs of the poor in South St. Louis County. “We treat each person who comes to us for help with dignity. Besides their daily needs, we try to give them hope for a brighter future, and let them know that we care and that God cares.”

