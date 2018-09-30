Polls open in landmark referendum on Macedonia’s name

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Polls have opened in Macedonia’s crucial referendum, where citizens are deciding whether to accept a landmark deal ending a decades-old dispute with neighboring Greece by changing their country’s name to North Macedonia, paving the way to NATO membership.

Macedonians were deciding Sunday whether they were “in favor of membership in NATO and European Union by accepting the deal between (the) Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece.”

The June deal would end a dispute dating from the early 1990s when Macedonia seceded from Yugoslavia. Greece argued use of the term implied territorial ambitions on its own province of the same name, and blocked the country’s efforts to join NATO.

If the “Yes” vote wins, Macedonia will have to pass constitutional amendments through parliament before the deal faces ratification in Greece.