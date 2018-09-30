Mike Scioscia steps down as Angels manager after 19 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Scioscia has stepped down as manager of the Los Angeles Angels after 19 seasons, ending the longest current tenure in the majors with a come-from-behind victory.

He guided the Angels to the franchise’s only World Series title in 2009.

Scioscia was in the final year of his contract. Angels owner Arte Moreno thanked Scioscia in a statement and said he would always be part of the franchise’s family.

The Angels finished with an 80-82 mark. They haven’t won a postseason game since 2009.

___

More AP MLB: www.apnews.com/tag/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports