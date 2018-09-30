Boat capsizes off Turkey’s Aegean coast, 5 migrants killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast, killing at least five people.

The capsizing occurred as a rare and powerful Mediterranean storm is causing torrential rains in parts of Greece and Turkey.

The Anadolu Agency said the rubber boat capsized Sunday off the town of Enez in Edirne province. The town is not far from the northern Greek coastal town of Alexandroupolis.

It said it was not immediately clear how many migrants were on the boat and rescue crews were scouring the area for possible survivors or more bodies.

Although their numbers have decreased in recent years, migrants still try and cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries.